 Oshiomhole’s endorsement: Fresh crisis hits APC ahead of national convention — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oshiomhole’s endorsement: Fresh crisis hits APC ahead of national convention

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Fresh crisis has hit the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of its national convention. This is as the South South zone of the party has been divided following a controversial zonal meeting held in Benin, Edo State. The South South APC leaders were reported to have endorsed former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as […]

Oshiomhole’s endorsement: Fresh crisis hits APC ahead of national convention

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.