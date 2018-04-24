Oshiomole’s endorsement foolish, childish – Oyegun — Nigeria Today

Oshiomole’s endorsement foolish, childish – Oyegun

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has described the purported endorsement of Adams Oshiomhole by stakeholders of the party from the South-South geopolitical zone as childish and a foolish charade. The South South APC leaders were reported to have endorsed former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as the concensus candidate of the […]

