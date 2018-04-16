Osinbajo, Amaechi, Gida Mustapha, Others attend Senator Binta Garba’s Birthday Thanksgiving (photos) — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo, Amaechi, Gida Mustapha, Others attend Senator Binta Garba’s Birthday Thanksgiving (photos)

Senator Binta Garba had a thanksgiving service in celebration of her birthday.

The service was held at the Chapel of Praise International Church, Yola over the weekend.

Present at the party were the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Barr. Boss Gida Mustapha, and many others.

Sen. Binta Masi Garba, who is the Senator Representing Adamawa North Senatorial District is one of the foremost female politician at the National Assembly.

During the service, Garba revealed how everything she had was set ablaze by her father after she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

She said, “I gave my life to Christ when I was in primary school. My father was infuriated and he burnt everything I had because of my decision to follow Christ.

“I suffered so much because of the name of Jesus. I would have been nothing if not for His grace.

“The rejected child, because of my faith, has become a cornerstone. I give glory to His name.”

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who also spoke at the thanksgiving service, called for prayers for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and other Christian appointees in the administration of President Muhammed Buhari so they can all make the desired impact in government.

