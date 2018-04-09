Osinbajo to visit Onitsha for MSME Business Clinic — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo to visit Onitsha for MSME Business Clinic

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will visit the commercial city of Onitsha on Thursday this week for a two-day Anambra MSME Clinic, which starts on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

The event, which will hold at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, will feature two segments of activities – open exhibitions by MSMEs and a business clinic where participating MSME operators in Anambra State will be exposed to important new approaches for survival and growth.

The two-day event is designed as a part of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) by the Federal Government, which is targeted at driving the nation’s economy out of recession and breaking the stranglehold of oil on the economy.

Central to the initiative is the need to create an enabling environment for all critical stakeholders to interact with each other to enable relevant federal agencies interface with MSME operators and proffer on-the-spot solutions to problems affecting MSMEs.

The Clinic is also expected to offer a veritable ground for effective communication of the policies, initiatives and programmes of the Federal Government that are intended to provide support to MSMEs.

The post Osinbajo to visit Onitsha for MSME Business Clinic appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

