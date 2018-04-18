Osun Assembly okays N179.2bn 2018 budget — Nigeria Today

Osun Assembly okays N179.2bn 2018 budget

The Osun House of Assembly on Wednesday, passed 2018 appropriation bill of N179.2 billion submitted before the Legislative House on December 28th, 2017 by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The budget as approved by State House of Assembly has N92.6 billion as capital expenditure, representing 51.1% while N86.6 billion is set aside for recurrent expenditure, which represents 48.9%.

Explaining reason for the delay in the passage of the budget, Najeem Salaam, the Speaker of the House, said the lawmakers were being careful to present a budget that would be acceptable to the State.

Salaam urged the state governor to release the approved budget to Ministries, Departments and Agencies immediately funds are available as this would allow the MDAs to function effectively.

The speaker also urged all revenue generating agencies to improve in their operations to enhance what the state is getting from the Federation’s account.

Speaking with newsmen after passage of the bill, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, noted that the budget was increased by N5.2 billion by the State Assembly.

Oyintiloye said the increase represents 3.03% from the original annual estimates submitted by Governor Amosun last year December, adding that he was satisfied with the approved budget christened ‘Budget of Enduring Legacy’.

“It is a budget of hope with capital expenditure higher than the recurrent expenditure. With the sectoral allocation, I believe it is a budget for the common man, which is promising and achievable, if all hands will be on deck”, Oyintiloye said.

The lawmaker said that the Assembly, through its standing Committees would ensure proper implementation of the budget and its performance.

BOLADALE BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo

