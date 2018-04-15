Osun govt declares Monday public holiday, tasks voters to get their PVCs — Nigeria Today

Osun govt declares Monday public holiday, tasks voters to get their PVCs
Eligible voters in Osun State have been urged to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), even as the state government declared Monday, April 16, a work free day to enable them do so. This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and […]
