Osun govt releases N40m for 400 pensioners — Nigeria Today

Osun govt releases N40m for 400 pensioners

The Osun State government has approved the sum of forty million naira for the payment of pensions of different categories of pensioners in the state. The Head of Service, Dr Olowogboyega Oyebade disclosed this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday. He said the said sum was meant to […]

