 Osun remembers Adeleke on 1st anniversary of his death — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Osun remembers Adeleke on 1st anniversary of his death

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Government of Osun on Sunday remembered the late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 23, 2017. Adeleke was the first civilian governor of the state and until his death represented Osun West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly. Mr Adelani Baderinwa, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in a statement, described […]

The post Osun remembers Adeleke on 1st anniversary of his death appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.