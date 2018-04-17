Otterbox celebrates ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ with three new phone cases — Nigeria Today

Otterbox celebrates ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ with three new phone cases
Otterbox is celebrating the next Star Wars installment with the release of three new phone cases, each with a different design that celebrates a different aspect of Solo: A Star Wars Movie.
