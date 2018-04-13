Otun Olubadan twins abducted - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Otun Olubadan twins abducted – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Otun Olubadan twins abducted
The Nation Newspaper
There was pandemonium yesterday in Akobo, Ibadan home of Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, as two suspected kidnappers stormed the house and abducted his five-year-old twins, a boy and a girl. Details of how the incident occurred were …
Newly-appointed Ibadan Oba's five-year-old twins kidnapped, N100m ransom demanded
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!