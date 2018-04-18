Otun Olubadan’s twins freed — Nigeria Today

Otun Olubadan’s twins freed

•’N10m ransom paid’

The twins of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, have been freed.

A source alleged that their abductors released them after collecting N10 million ransom.

The children were kidnapped with their mother last week, but she was pushed out of their vehicle after her SIM card was seized.

The children were freed on Monday evening.

Police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu told The Nation yesterday that the children had been released.

He said the command would arrest the abductors.

When asked if ransom was paid to secure the release of the children, he declined comment.

Pressed further, he said: “I can confirm to you that the children have been released by the abductors. However, we are making efforts to arrest the culprits. I’m not aware of any ransom paid; I can’t confirm that. I will not make further comments, which can jeopardise investigations.”

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has paid visited Oba Balogun.

He said the kidnappers would be brought to justice.

Represented by his younger brother, 80-year-old Ambali, the first-class monarch described the incident as wicked and ungodly.

Also on the delegation was the Personal Assistant and Director of Media and Public Affairs to the Olubadan, Mr. Adeola Oloko .

Senator Rashidi Ladoja yesterday sympathised with Oba Balogun on phone.

His Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, said Ladoja had been away from Ibadan since last Thursday.

The post Otun Olubadan's twins freed appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

