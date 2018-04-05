Ouko queries operation of some public agencies - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Ouko queries operation of some public agencies – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Ouko queries operation of some public agencies
The Star, Kenya
The Auditor General has raised questions on unsupported expenditure by a number of public entities, raising fears taxpayers may have lost millions of shillings. In his audit report for 2015-16, Edward Ouko unearthed massive irregularities, threatening …
Auditor reveals shocking misuse of public resources by State corporations
