Our prayers made Joshua win – Sagamu family - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Our prayers made Joshua win – Sagamu family – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Our prayers made Joshua win – Sagamu family
The Punch
British-born Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua (right) goes on the offensive against Joseph Parker of New Zealand during their heavyweight unification bout at Principality Stadium in Cardiff …on Saturday. Photo: AFP. Idris Adesina. World boxing champion …
Anthony Joshua worth millions – but close family in live in POVERTY
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!