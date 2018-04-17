Our rapidly growing population putting immense pressure on judiciary —CJN — Nigeria Today

Our rapidly growing population putting immense pressure on judiciary —CJN

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, said, yesterday, the rapid growth of population in the country has placed the judiciary under pressure.

Consequently, he urged judges and magistrates to embrace the use of technology, saying it was the only way enormous challenges of dispute resolution in the 21st century could be met.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Refresher Course for Magistrates at National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja,

He said: “We are faced with an ever present clamour and demand for speedy, affordable and efficient administration of justice. Our ability to respond to the growing demand of judicial services goes a long way in determining our credibility and integrity.

“You will agree with me that we must continuously rise to the occasion in order to justify public confidence reposed in the judiciary.”

Onnoghen stressed that magistracy occupied an important position in the architecture of the country’s judiciary, saying it played a significant role in the administration of Justice.

