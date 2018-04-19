'Outpouring of love' as America mourns Barbara Bush - News24 — Nigeria Today

‘Outpouring of love’ as America mourns Barbara Bush – News24
|
News24
|
'Outpouring of love' as America mourns Barbara Bush
News24
Former president George H. W. Bush thanked fellow Americans on Wednesday for their "outpouring of love" following the loss of his wife of seven decades, Barbara, saying the tributes flowing in for the one-time first lady were "lifting us all up". Long …
NTSB investigation of Southwest Airlines deadly incident focuses on engine
FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump says he'll leave Kim summit if talks aren't productive; Cuomo's 'power grab' in NY
The Latest: Trump: Barbara Bush a 'titan in American life'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!