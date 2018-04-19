 'Outpouring of love' as America mourns Barbara Bush - News24 — Nigeria Today
‘Outpouring of love’ as America mourns Barbara Bush – News24

'Outpouring of love' as America mourns Barbara Bush
Former president George H. W. Bush thanked fellow Americans on Wednesday for their "outpouring of love" following the loss of his wife of seven decades, Barbara, saying the tributes flowing in for the one-time first lady were "lifting us all up". Long
