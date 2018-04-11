 Uproar as KAA increases parking rates at JKIA for motorists - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Uproar as KAA increases parking rates at JKIA for motorists – The Standard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018


Uproar as KAA increases parking rates at JKIA for motorists
The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has drastically increased parking fee within Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for its visitors. The move has angered many motorists and would negatively impact taxi drivers picking and dropping passengers
