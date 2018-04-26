 Outrage builds over effigy of Panyaza Lesufi - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Outrage builds over effigy of Panyaza Lesufi – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 26, 2018


Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‚ who is taking flak on social media for his perceived stance against Afrikaans language schools‚ says he is being harassed and threatened by rightwingers – to the extent that a protester "hung" an effigy of him
