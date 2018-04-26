Over 1,000 People Attend A Church To Worship Beyonce — Nigeria Today

Over 1,000 People Attend A Church To Worship Beyonce

Nearly 1,000 people flocked to Grace Cathedral in San Francisco on Wednesday night for Beyonce Mass organized by Rev. Yolanda Norton. “I’ve been asked time and time again, ‘Why Beyonce?’ I believe in Beyonce because she reminds us you have to do things your way,” Norton said. The Mass featured a lot of music mixed […]

The post Over 1,000 People Attend A Church To Worship Beyonce appeared first on Timeofgist.

