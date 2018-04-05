Over 200 Pregnant Women Protest In Ondo — Nigeria Today

Over 200 Pregnant Women Protest In Ondo
There was a scene in Akure, in Ondo state on Thursday, April 5, when a group of pregnant women with their protruding bellies decided to stage protests at a state Specialist Hospital protesting outrageous medical fees introduced by the present administration in the state. Vanguard news reports that for hours, medical activities were disrupted by […]
The post Over 200 Pregnant Women Protest In Ondo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!