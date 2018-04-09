Over 200 youth denounce cultism in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Over 200 youth denounce cultism in Bayelsa
The state’s law stipulates 20 years’ jail term with no option of fine for convicted cultists
The post Over 200 youth denounce cultism in Bayelsa appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!