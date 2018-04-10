 Over 271,000 Nigerians affected by Facebook data breach — Nigeria Today
Over 271,000 Nigerians affected by Facebook data breach

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Facebook yesterday disclosed that about 271,469 data belonging to Nigerians whose friends would have installed the ‘This is Your Digital Life’ app, were exposed to the Cambridge Analytica data breach. The world’s largest social media network also said 78 Facebook users in Nigeria installed the app on their phones. Last week, the social platform said 87 […]

