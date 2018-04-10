Over 8500 Candidates Denied Admission At FUT Minna — Nigeria Today

Over 8500 Candidates Denied Admission At FUT Minna

Over 8500 Candidates Denied Admission At FUT Minna. The Vice Chancellor of the university announced this at the 31st Matriculation Ceremony for the for fresh students held at the Suleimanu Kumo Convocation Square. Out of 13,000 candidates who sought admission into the Federal University of Technology, Minna, over 8500 of them were denied admission as …

The post Over 8500 Candidates Denied Admission At FUT Minna appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

