Owusu-Bempah questions Prophet Nigel's prediction of a Mahama victory in 2020 - YEN.COM.GH — Nigeria Today

Owusu-Bempah questions Prophet Nigel’s prediction of a Mahama victory in 2020 – YEN.COM.GH



YEN.COM.GH Owusu-Bempah questions Prophet Nigel's prediction of a Mahama victory in 2020

YEN.COM.GH

… – Rev. Owusu Bempah has claimed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a 'junior' who cannot match him in prophecies. – Rev. Owusu Bempah made the claims while reacting to a prophecy from Prophet Nigel that former President Mahama will win the 2020 elections …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

