Owusu-Bempah questions Prophet Nigel's prediction of a Mahama victory in 2020 - YEN.COM.GH — Nigeria Today

 Owusu-Bempah questions Prophet Nigel's prediction of a Mahama victory in 2020
Owusu-Bempah questions Prophet Nigel's prediction of a Mahama victory in 2020

Posted on Apr 3, 2018


Owusu-Bempah questions Prophet Nigel's prediction of a Mahama victory in 2020
… – Rev. Owusu Bempah has claimed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie is a 'junior' who cannot match him in prophecies. – Rev. Owusu Bempah made the claims while reacting to a prophecy from Prophet Nigel that former President Mahama will win the 2020 elections

