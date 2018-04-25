Oxlade-Chamberlain injury casts shadow on five-star Liverpool show - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Oxlade-Chamberlain injury casts shadow on five-star Liverpool show – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury casts shadow on five-star Liverpool show
Vanguard
Liverpool's giant step towards a first Champions League final for 13 years was marred by a likely season-ending injury to midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that could also rule the England international out of the upcoming World Cup. LIVERPOOL vs ROMA …
Jurgen Klopp more concerned by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injury than Roma rally
Champions League, Liverpool v/s Roma: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffers 'really bad' injury, World Cup in doubt
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury 'really bad' confirms Klopp as Liverpool & England dealt blow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!