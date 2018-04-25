Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of 2018 World Cup - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of 2018 World Cup – Daily Post Nigeria
Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of 2018 World Cup
England midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has suffered a “knee ligament injury” that will end his season with Liverpool and rule him out of this year's World Cup. Oxlade-Chamberlain was stretchered off early in the first half of Liverpool's 5-2 win …
