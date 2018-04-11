Oyedepo calls for strong leadership institutions in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Oyedepo calls for strong leadership institutions in Nigeria

General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has called for strong leadership institutions to deliver the nation from what he described as bad leadership in the political system.

The cleric said one of the factors responsible for poor governance in the country is inept political leadership.Oyedepo in his address at the 15th Inaugural Lecture of Covenant University, tagged: ‘Lengthening Cords and Strengthening Stakes: Leadership Praxis and Transcendence in Counseling Practice’ said it would require collective efforts of Nigerians to build a strong nation, which according to him must start from the homes.

He said: “Every individual has been victims of unskilled leadership at all levels, especially in family, business and career levels. Many of the crises and challenges confronting us were as result of bad leadership.

“If Nigeria and other African countries do not have the required skill to get some tasks done, they will continue to struggle with these challenges forever. There is urgent need for strong leadership institutions to address the challenges that is currently facing the nation.”

In her lecture, Prof. Aize Obayan, said more attention should be given to the family, parenting structure, childrearing practices and mind formation to have responsible citizens.

Obayan, a former Vice-Chancellor of the institution, said lack of quality education, misplaced values and cultural disorientation were major factors militating against good leadership in the country.

She identified negligence of education as a core challenge that has led to poor leadership, saying, “To salvage the situation, greater attention must be paid to the family and parenting structures, child rearing practices, mind formation, the role of schools and parents among others”

Obayan said good governance couldn’t be achieved without educating the young ones in the art of leadership. “The goal of leadership is service, but the skill required to serve a nation at all levels is quality education.”

The erstwhile vice chancellor added that the nation also has the responsibly to God and humanity to ensure that all hands are on deck to continuously and consistently invest in building the next generation of leaders.

Explaining the type of leadership praxis that can lead the nation out of the present situation, Obayan said, “the practice of leadership is what defines leaders; the Oyedeporian leadership model is centered on resourceful and exemplary leadership that drives towards well set and defined targets. Leadership is not about leading people but taking the lead in a given task.’’

“Every player in the field of sports is a potential star but what each player invests in terms of training, service, dedication and sacrifice determines which player becomes a star.”

