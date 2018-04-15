Oyegun a failure, Saraki, Dogara should be punished -Sagay — Nigeria Today

Oyegun a failure, Saraki, Dogara should be punished -Sagay

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has described Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a failure. Sagay stated that Oyegun’s tenure has brought nothing other than disaster for the party, adding that his reinstatement will be suicidal. Speaking with the […]

Oyegun a failure, Saraki, Dogara should be punished -Sagay

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

