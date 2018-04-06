Oyegun: APC’s NWC members move out of party’s secretariat — Nigeria Today

Oyegun: APC’s NWC members move out of party’s secretariat

Some members of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have started moving out of the party’s Secretariat. The NWC members are moving out their personal belongings from their offices. A staff at the headquarters told Daily Sun that the haste to evacuate their personal effects was to avoid […]

Oyegun: APC’s NWC members move out of party’s secretariat

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

