Oyegun is a total failure, Saraki, Dogara should be expelled from APC- Sagay — Nigeria Today

Oyegun is a total failure, Saraki, Dogara should be expelled from APC- Sagay

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), says John Odigie-Oyegun, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a total failure.

Sagay disclosed this while speaking with the Independent, according to Sagay, Oyegun has not shown the resolve and strength of purpose to direct the party properly and rid it of moles and enemies.

, “Oyegun has been a terrible failure as national chairman of the party. He has not shown the resolve and strength of purpose to direct the party properly and rid it of moles and enemies” he stated.

Sagay also accused the Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogora of the representative of gross indiscipline, saying people like them should be punished and the punishment is suspension and possibly, expulsion from the party.

“When a person, against the party primary goes to contest as Senate president and another one contrary to the party’s primary contests as Speaker of the House of Representatives, that is gross indiscipline and people like that should be punished and the punishment is suspension and possibly, expulsion from the party.” he added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

