Oyegun, SGF, Govs Receive Sheriff-led PDP Faction Into APC — Nigeria Today

Oyegun, SGF, Govs Receive Sheriff-led PDP Faction Into APC

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha alongside governors of Kano, Kaduna and Kogi states, yesterday joined other leaders of the party to receive the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff bloc of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its fold. This […]

The post Oyegun, SGF, Govs Receive Sheriff-led PDP Faction Into APC appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

