Oyo approves beaded crowns, coronets for 48 Obas — Nigeria Today

Oyo approves beaded crowns, coronets for 48 Obas

The Oyo State Government on Thursday approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 Obas across the state. They included the recently crowned Ibadan and chiefs and others from across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun, who made the disclosure, said the decision was taken after due consultation with members of the state’s Council of Obas and Chiefs.

The government said that the approval was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor by Section 28(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Vol. 1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, stressing that the approval has been gazetted with Oyo State Notice No. 20-67 of Oyo State of Nigeria Gazette No. 3, Vol. 43 published March 29, 2018 and endorsed under the governor’s command by the Secretary to the State Government, Ishmael Olalekan Alli.

According to Arulogun, 26 Obas will wear beaded crown based on the approval, while the remaining 22 will wear coronets.

He disclosed that over 100 applications were received for beaded crowns from all the geo-political zones of the state.

The commissioner further disclosed that the consultative meeting with the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs was attended by 23 Obas and Chiefs led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, pointing out that three of the Obas could not attend due to old age while the other three others did not attend for different reasons.

The government spokesman stated that after a thorough and fruitful deliberation, the consultative meeting unanimously stepped down the approval for six chiefs, promising that further approvals will be issued in due course.

He pointed out that the issue of the baales stepped down would go for further consultations noting that what the Chiefs Law requires is consultation of the council and not approval.

He said that beaded crowns were approved for the Alajaawa of Ajaawa in Ogo-Oluwa Local Government (LG) area of the state, the Aale of Oke’Lerin in Ogbomoso North LG, the Onijabata of Jabata in Surulere LG, the Onigbeti of Igbeti in Olorunsogo LG, the Ajoriiwin of Irawo in Atisbo LG, the Asawo of Ayete in Ibarapa North LG, the Obalufon of Sepeteri in Saki East LG and the trio of the Oluigbo of Igbojaye, the Olokaka of Okaka and the Eleyinpo of Ipapo, in Itesiwaju LG.

Others are the Oloje of Oje-Owode in Saki East LG, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South East LG, the Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North East LG, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South West LG, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland in Ona-Ara LG, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North LG, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan North West, the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland in Akinyele Local Government, the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oluyole LG, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland in Ido LG, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland in Egbeda LG, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanlan in Lagelu LG, the Elempe of Tapa in Ibarapa North and the trio of Oniware of Iware, Oni Fiditi of Fiditi and the Onimini of Imini from Afijio LG.

Arulogun stressed that the approved coronet wearing Obas include Onijaiye of Ijaiye, Oniroko of Iroko and Onikereku of Ikereku in Akinyele LG, Ololodo of Olodo, Elerunmu of Erunmu and Elegbeda of Egbeda in Egbeda LG, Onido from Ido, Alakufo of Akufo, Oloke of Okelade-Okin, the Olomi of Omi-Adio and Alawotan of Awotan in Ido LG, Olofa-Igbo of Ofa Igbo, Onilagun of Lagun, Onilalupon of Lalupon, Onilegbon of Ile-Igbon, Ologburo of Ogburo and Elejioku of Ejioku, all in Lagelu LG.

Others are Alaba of Aba-Nla, Onidiayunre of Idi-Ayunre and Onilatunde of Olatunde in Oluyole LG, Alakaran of Akanran and Alajia of Ajia in Ona-Ara LG.

