Oyo House Of Assembly Speaker Dies — Nigeria Today

Oyo House Of Assembly Speaker Dies
Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo, is dead. Some members of the House of Assembly confirmed this to Channels Television, on Friday and expressed shock over the news of the death. The cause of his death is, however, yet to be ascertained. His body is currently being taken to the […]
