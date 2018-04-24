Oyo Introduces School-on-Air Teaching Method — Nigeria Today

Oyo Introduces School-on-Air Teaching Method

As part of efforts to improve standard of education in the state, Oyo State Government has introduced School-on-Air teaching method to further enhance academic programmes of public secondary schools in the state. Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday ,the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela explained the importance of the programme […]

The post Oyo Introduces School-on-Air Teaching Method appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

