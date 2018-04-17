 Oyo-Ita tells Nigerian govt what to do with dilapidated assets — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oyo-Ita tells Nigerian govt what to do with dilapidated assets

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has stated that the dilapidated Federal Government assets should be refurbished for greater productivity and not discarded. She said this on Tuesday in Abuja while on inspection of the newly renovated Federal Treasury Academy (FTA) in Orozo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to […]

Oyo-Ita tells Nigerian govt what to do with dilapidated assets

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.