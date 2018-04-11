 Oyo LG election: Ibarapa aspirants reject imposition of candidates — Nigeria Today
Oyo LG election: Ibarapa aspirants reject imposition of candidates

Ahead of the Oyo State Local Government election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and councillorship aspirants from Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in Ibarapa geopolitical zone have kicked against imposition of candidates. They have then written to the state chapter of the party to express their displeasure over […]

