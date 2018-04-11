Oyo LG election: Ibarapa aspirants reject imposition of candidates — Nigeria Today

Oyo LG election: Ibarapa aspirants reject imposition of candidates

Ahead of the Oyo State Local Government election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and councillorship aspirants from Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in Ibarapa geopolitical zone have kicked against imposition of candidates. They have then written to the state chapter of the party to express their displeasure over […]

Oyo LG election: Ibarapa aspirants reject imposition of candidates

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

