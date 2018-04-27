Oyo Speaker’s death shocking — Lanlehin — Nigeria Today

Oyo Speaker’s death shocking — Lanlehin

Immediate past Senator for Oyo South District, Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin, has described the death of the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly as shocking and devastating to the state.

The Speaker, Mr Michael Adeyemo, died on Friday.

Lanlehin, in a condolence message made available by his media office, said Adeyemo was a great lawyer and would be sorely missed for his outstanding leadership skills.

He described the deceased as a politician who shunned all.form of bitterness and violence.

“He was a great stabilizer in the eighth Assembly and team player in the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures.

“He played an enviable and active role.

“My heart goes out to his immediate family, the people of Ibarapa East State Constituency, his colleagues and associates in this trying time.

“The speaker was a fine gentleman, a humble brilliant lawyer whose positive impact was felt wherever he went.

“Coming seven years after he lost his wife during child birth, I can only pray that God should grant him eternal rest and keep the children safe and flourishing, and the family, the fortitude to bear the painful loss,” he said.

Lanlehin urged his colleagues to sustain Adeyemo’s legacy of peace.

