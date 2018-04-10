Ozekhome: ‘Buhari’s political appointments lack merit and competence, full of tribalism and cronyism’ — Nigeria Today

Ozekhome: ‘Buhari’s political appointments lack merit and competence, full of tribalism and cronyism’

Foremost constitutional lawyer Mike Ozekhome has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of lopsided appointments since he became president in 2015.

Mr. Ozekhome while reacting to the Presidents declaration to seek re-election in 2019 said Buhari has shown the height of disrespect and disregard for due process, rule of law, independence of the judiciary and disobedience to court orders.

He also referred to his appointments as ‘lacking merit and competence.’

In a statement made available to newsmen Ozekhome said; ““Nigerians are hungrier today than they were three years ago. They have been rendered destitute and impecunious.

“Many have resorted to going to Lybia and attempting to cross the seas to European countries, to escape from hunger and squalour, thereby dying in the process. More Nigerians have taken to prostitution across European nations more than ever before.

On the issue of the anti-corruption fight, he said the president has only succeeded in media trials of perceived political opponents.

Nigerians have been treated to ludicrous media trial. In desperation, the government has now released names of opposition members whom they have charged to court, but cannot prove their cases against as ‘looters’, without any court conviction or judicial pronouncement to that effect.

“This is in sync with the government’s now infamous disrespect and disregard for due process, rule of law, independence of the judiciary and disobedience to court orders. Impunity reigns supreme.

“In appointments, cronyism, nepotism, tribalism, clannishness and favouritism triumph over merit and competence.

“Nigerians are more enlightened today than ever before. They will use their PVCs to vote wisely, notwithstanding any acts of intimidation or coercion. 2019 is just 10 months away,” he said.

