 Pakistan moves doctor who helped CIA track, kill Bin Laden - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pakistan moves doctor who helped CIA track, kill Bin Laden – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Express Tribune

Pakistan moves doctor who helped CIA track, kill Bin Laden
Vanguard
The Pakistani doctor who helped the CIA track and kill Osama bin Laden has been moved by authorities from a prison in the country's northwest to an unknown safer location, an official and family member said Friday. Bin Laden Shakil Afridi has been
Pakistan: 'Bin Laden doctor' moved to safe locationAljazeera.com
Dr Shakil Afridi relocated from Peshawar prison to 'safe location'The Express Tribune
Shakeel Afridi shifted to 'safer place' after US plan to get him released surfacesPakistan Today
New Vision
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.