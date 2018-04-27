Pakistan moves doctor who helped CIA track, kill Bin Laden - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Pakistan moves doctor who helped CIA track, kill Bin Laden – Vanguard
|
The Express Tribune
|
Pakistan moves doctor who helped CIA track, kill Bin Laden
Vanguard
The Pakistani doctor who helped the CIA track and kill Osama bin Laden has been moved by authorities from a prison in the country's northwest to an unknown safer location, an official and family member said Friday. Bin Laden Shakil Afridi has been …
Pakistan: 'Bin Laden doctor' moved to safe location
Dr Shakil Afridi relocated from Peshawar prison to 'safe location'
Shakeel Afridi shifted to 'safer place' after US plan to get him released surfaces
