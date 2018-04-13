Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies ousted PM Nawaz Sharif for life - The New Indian Express — Nigeria Today

Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies ousted PM Nawaz Sharif for life – The New Indian Express
|
The New Indian Express
|
Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies ousted PM Nawaz Sharif for life
The New Indian Express
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif today became ineligible to hold public office for life after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the disqualification of two lawmakers, including him was permanent, in a landmark verdict …
