Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies ousted PM Nawaz Sharif for life - The New Indian Express — Nigeria Today

 Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies ousted PM Nawaz Sharif for life
Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies ousted PM Nawaz Sharif for life

Posted on Apr 13, 2018


Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies ousted PM Nawaz Sharif for life
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif today became ineligible to hold public office for life after the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the disqualification of two lawmakers, including him was permanent, in a landmark verdict
