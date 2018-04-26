Panasonic just launched a New Range of Shower Cooling Aerowings Air Conditioners & You’ll Love it! — Nigeria Today

Panasonic just launched a New Range of Shower Cooling Aerowings Air Conditioners & You’ll Love it!

Panasonic Corporation, the worldwide leader in electronics technologies and solutions for customers and the global leading air conditioning company has launched a new range of Shower Cooling Aerowings Air Conditioner series to the Nigerian market. The new air conditioner series offers a whole new air conditioning experience to the customers including the new clean air – the Panasonic advanced air purification system using the Nanoe-G technology, healthy air flow, energy saving among other unique selling propositions.

The new product range is available in three series; the XV series (CS-XV9UKD-3, CS-XV12UKD-3 and CS-XV18UKD-3), the KV series (CS-KV9UKD-3, CS-KV12UKD-3 and CS-KV18UKD-3), and the YV series (CS-YV9UKD-3, CS-YV12UKD-3 and CS-YV18UKD-3).

Speaking at the launch of the new range of Air Conditioners held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki-Lagos on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, Hiroyuki Shibutani, Head, Africa Division, Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa, disclosed that the new shower cooling Aerowings series air conditioners is a revolutionary product using latest technology to offer unparalleled comfort to the customers.

He noted that the new Aerowings series offers fast cooling and delivering precision cooling through powerful controlled airflow, intelligent airflow control which automatically shifts air direction skywards once the set temperature is reached, as well as the shower cooling with Aerowings which allows it to shoot cool air powerfully at long range by squeezing the cold air inside the main unit with two flaps at the top and bottom.

He revealed that the shower cooling air conditioner is equipped with Intelligent Sensors which enables it to detect potential waste of energy using the Human Activity Sensor and Sunlight Sensor. It is able to monitor human location, movements, absence and sunlight intensity. It then automatically adjusts power to save energy efficiently.

Also speaking at the event, Dipendu Goon, Head, Panasonic Marketing Services, Nigeria, said that “the new Air Conditioners include some unique features such as an automatic voltage adjustment device which regulates power usage when power supply is unstable, i.e. where the AC voltage is below 185V or above 260V, the AVS automatically switches off to protect the outdoor unit. Its condenser fins are specially blue-coated to enhance its durability. These specially coated layers serve as protection against corrosion from air, water and other corrosive.”

He explained that Panasonic is celebrating its 100 years anniversary, having been founded in 1918 and have been dedicated to improving peoples lives and to helping society progress. “We thank all our partners and customers for your support and we continue to challenge ourselves with unchanged hearts as we aspire to ‘a better life, a better world’.

In his own remarks at the product launch event, the promoter, Panaserv Nigeria Limited, the official sales partners of Panasonic in Nigeria, Suraj Rupani, described the new range of air conditioners as reliable and durable, offering a rugged design which would ensure that the air conditioner would continue to keep the room comfortable and provide reliable operation for many years.

“Panasonic believes this is the true value of an air conditioner. And that is why we subject them to a wide range of stringent durability tests. Nigeria has unique environmental and usage criteria, and we ensure that the products we introduce are well suited to the Nigerian consumer. We also offer a warranty on all Panasonic products through our Panaserv Sales and Service Centers, and ensure all parts are available and our engineers are trained by Panasonic,” he explained.

