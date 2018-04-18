Pandemonium in Senate as hoodlums cart away mace — Nigeria Today

Pandemonium in Senate as hoodlums cart away mace

Pandemonium broke out at the Senate chamber of National Assembly this morning after it was invaded by some hoodlums while plenary was ongoing and made away with the legislative mace.

The hoodlums, led by the suspended senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Ovie Omo Agege, entered the chamber at 11.30am with thunderous shouts before made away with the mace.

“Omo Agege is a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he’s here, nobody can suspend him. Sit down on your seat”, the heavily built hoodlums were shouting before one of them rushed forward to carry the mace and rushed out to a waiting black jeep.

Senators at the plenary, being presided over by the deputy senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, immediately went into executive session which lasted till 12.12pm

Details later…

