Panera Bread’s data leak might affect more than 37 million customers — Nigeria Today

Panera Bread’s data leak might affect more than 37 million customers
Panera Bread’s online ordering system was leaking customer information for eight months, and as many as 37 million customers might have had sensitive private information exposed to outside parties.
The post Panera Bread’s data leak might affect more than 37 million customers appeared first on Digital Trends.
