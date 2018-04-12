Panic As Home-Brewed Liquor Kills 82 — Nigeria Today

Panic As Home-Brewed Liquor Kills 82

82 people have reportedly died on an island after drinking home-made alcohol in Indonesia, Police reports have said. The incidence which occurred in the island of Java experts say, the local home brewers did not have the technology to ensure that the methanol, which is highly toxic when ingested, was separated correctly to render the […]

The post Panic As Home-Brewed Liquor Kills 82 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

