Pardew exits relegation bound West Brom — Nigeria Today

Pardew exits relegation bound West Brom

Journey man Alan Pardew has parted ways with West Brom on mutual consent the club announced Monday with the Premier league side 10 points adrift of safety.

Pardew’s departure was confirmed on following a 2-1 defeat at Burnley two days earlier, goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood sinking the Baggies.

The Englishman was appointed as the replacement for Tony Pulis in November, but was unable to turn around the club’s fortunes.

During Pardew’s four-month reign, West Brom won a single Premier League game, a 2-0 success at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

A run of eight successive league losses proved enough for West Brom to part Company with the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager.

The 56-year-old also oversaw an embarrassing episode for the club, with senior players including Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry and England midfielder Jake Livermore apologising following an alleged incident involving a taxi during a training camp in Barcelona.Pardew leaves with just six games left of the season

John Carver, Pardew’s assistant, has also departed and first-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge on an interim basis.

Pardew’s exit leaves some form of premier league record as the 2017-18 season has seen more permanent bosses leave their post than any other time.

Frank De Boer lost his job at Crystal Palace just four games into the Premier League season, while Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City), Ronald Koeman (Everton), Slaven Bilic (West Ham), Tony Pulis (West Brom) and Paul Clement (Swansea City) all left their clubs before the end of December.

Pardew joins Mark Hughes (Stoke City), Marco Silva (Watford) and Mauricio Pellegrino (Southampton) in being relieved of their positions since the turn of the year.

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

