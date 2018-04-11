Parents/University of Ibadan management disagree on new fees for students — Nigeria Today

Parents/University of Ibadan management disagree on new fees for students

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan It was a stormy session today at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan, UI, as parents, guardians and stakeholders met with the authorities of the institution to brainstorm on the recent hike in the accommodation, utilities and fee regimes for the incoming academic session. The authorities had last week published a new fee regime for the new session which many of the students, especially medical students of the Alexander Brown Hall in the University College Hospital, UCH, vehemently kicked against as they staged protest against the hike. Consequently, the university administration announced the immediate closure of the hall directing students to immediately vacate the premises.

