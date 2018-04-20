Parker fires back at regretting Joshua - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Parker fires back at regretting Joshua – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Parker fires back at regretting Joshua
The Punch
Joseph Parker fired back at Anthony Joshua on Twitter after the British-born Nigerian explained why he couldn't knock him out during their world heavyweight unification fight, Stuff.co.nz reports. Joshua beat Parker by unanimous points in Cardiff on …
Anthony Joshua SLAMS London gang war and reveals youths need 'strength in numbers'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!