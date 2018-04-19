Parties in Lagos express worry over unclaimed PVCs — Nigeria Today

Parties in Lagos express worry over unclaimed PVCs

Some political parties have expressed serious concern over the high number of unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by registered voters in Lagos State. Principal officials of the parties expressed their concerns in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday. They said participation in the electoral process would be limited if people who registered to vote do not pick up their PVCs.

