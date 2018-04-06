 Party faithful ask PDP to discipline Omisore for burning flags - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Party faithful ask PDP to discipline Omisore for burning flags – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Party faithful ask PDP to discipline Omisore for burning flags
Daily Trust
Members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have urged the national leadership of the party to discipline the former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore for burning flags of the party before leaving its fold. The PDP
Osun PDP Leaders Want Omisore To Declare Status Or Face Disciplinary ActionOsun Defender (blog)
'PDP doesn't need Omisore to win Osun election'The Punch
Omisore dumps PDP, burns party FlagsExpressNewsline

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.