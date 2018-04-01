 Party Leaders Move to Resolve Lagos Waste Collection Tussle - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Party Leaders Move to Resolve Lagos Waste Collection Tussle – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Party Leaders Move to Resolve Lagos Waste Collection Tussle
THISDAY Newspapers
Party leaders, commissioners and members of the State House of Assembly, have waded into the fray as the battle for the control of waste collection in Lagos State rages on. Despite the relentless criticism from stakeholders, Visionscape has continued
Unidentified persons upturn Visionscape bins, shoot at truckVanguard

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.