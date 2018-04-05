 Passwords of ex-KPA staff used to steal Sh106m, says witness - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Passwords of ex-KPA staff used to steal Sh106m, says witness

The Star, Kenya

Passwords of ex-KPA staff used to steal Sh106m, says witness
The Kenyan Port Authority IT department has been blamed for Sh106 million revenue lost in 2016. This emerged as witness Rose Musau testified at a Mombasa court yesterday before senior principal magistrate Francis Kyambia. Twenty-five KRA, KPA and
How thieves accessed KPA systems to steal hundreds of containersThe Standard

